South Korean men's basketball team players board a plane to leave for Pyongyang, North Korea, to participate in inter-Korean basketball matches, at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, South Korea, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHN YOUNG-JOON / POOL

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (C) walks to board a plane to leave for Pyongyang, North Korea, to participate in inter-Korean basketball matches, at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, South Korea, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHN YOUNG-JOON / POOL

South Korean women's basketball team players arrive to board a plane to leave for Pyongyang, North Korea, to participate in inter-Korean basketball matches, at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, South Korea, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHN YOUNG-JOON / POOL

The men's and women's national basketball teams of South Korea left on Tuesday for North Korea to play friendly matches amid the ongoing rapprochement on the peninsula.

A delegation composed of basketball players, South Korean officials and local media left in two planes from the Seongnam air base for Pyongyang around 10.00 local time (1.00 GMT), according to reporters traveling with the group.