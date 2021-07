Gold medalist South Korea's women's team: An San, Minhee Jang and Chaeyoung Kang pose on the podium during a victory ceremony of the Archery Women's Team event during the Archery events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yumenoshima Park in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

South Korean archer An San celebrates after beating Ren Hayakawa of Japan in the round of 16 of the women's individual event at the Tokyo Olympics at Yumenoshima Final Field in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

An San of South Korea in action in the women's individual 1/8 elimination round against Ren Hayakawa of Japan during the Archery events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yumenoshima Park in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

South Korean lawmakers condemned Friday misogynistic attacks on Tokyo 2020 double-gold medalist archer An San.

An has received many attacks on her Instagram account, as well as comments on other social networks, that accuse her of misandry because of her short haircut and slang expressions on her online profiles associated with feminism and criticism of the patriarchy in South Korea.