Jung Jin-hwa from South Korea competes during the men's singles rifle shooting and cross country event during the Modern Pentathlon World Championships, in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

South Korean modern pentathlete Jung Jin-hwa will defend his title after reaching 24th position in the qualifying round of the 2018 Modern Pentathlon World Championships on Tuesday in the Mexican capital.

Jung had a strong start by winning 20 bouts and losing six in the fencing, to lead his group, before coming second in the swimming with a record 2:00.93 minutes, thereby consolidating his position in the competition.