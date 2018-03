The South Korean ice hockey team for the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics poses for photographers upon arriving at the PyeongChang Athletes' Village in the host city of PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Mar. 3, 2018. EFE-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A group of South Korean athletes moves into their lodging facility to participate in the upcoming Winter Paralympic Games in the eastern alpine town of PyeongChang, South Korea, Mar. 3, 2018. EPA-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Athletes, coaches and officials of South Korea's PyeongChang Winter Paralympics squad raise their fists in a show of solidarity during a ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 2, 2018, to present South Korea's squad for the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics that run from Mar. 9-18. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT