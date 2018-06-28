South Korean soccer player Lee Seung-woo, who once played in the U-13 and U-16 team of FC Barcelona but is now with Italian club Hellas Verona, said on Wednesday, after delivering one of the biggest surprises in the history of the World Cup by eliminating Germany, that nobody expected South Korea to win but that the team had confidence in their chances.
South Korea's rising player told EFE that his team was confident that it could win despite having been defeated by Sweden and Mexico in the first two games, adding that his teammates had spent a lot of time playing with each other.