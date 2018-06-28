South Korean soccer supporters gather in front of the Seoul city hall in Seoul, South Korea, 27 June 2018, watching of the group F preliminary round match South Korea vs Germany at the FIFA World Cup in Russia. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Korean players celebrate next to Mario Gomez of Germany at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Kazan, Russia, 27 June 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Players of South Korea react after the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Kazan, Russia, 27 June 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL EDITORIAL USE

South Korean soccer player Lee Seung-woo, who once played in the U-13 and U-16 team of FC Barcelona but is now with Italian club Hellas Verona, said on Wednesday, after delivering one of the biggest surprises in the history of the World Cup by eliminating Germany, that nobody expected South Korea to win but that the team had confidence in their chances.

South Korea's rising player told EFE that his team was confident that it could win despite having been defeated by Sweden and Mexico in the first two games, adding that his teammates had spent a lot of time playing with each other.