Gold medalist South Korea team celebrates during the victory ceremony of the Men's football tournament at the Asian Games 2018 at Pakan Sari Stadium in Bogor, west Java, Indonesia, Sep 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

Hundreds of South Korean fans on Monday gave a rousing welcome to the soccer team on its return after winning the gold medal in the recently held Asian Games, which exempts the team members from compulsory military service.

The 20 members of the U-23 team and coach Kim Hak-bum were greeted on their arrival at Incheon International Airport, located west of Seoul.