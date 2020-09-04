South Sudanese athletes, who have been training in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics for months now, hope that an ongoing peace process will help in the development of sports in the war-ravaged African region.
South Sudanese athletes hope peace will boost sports in war-hit region
(2-L to R) South Sudan's Olympic team members Michael Machiek Ting Kutjang, Joseph Akoon and Lucia Moris practice at the starting-block during a training session at an athletic field in Maebashi, north of Tokyo, Japan, 03 September 2020 (issued 04 September 2020). EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
South Sudan's Olympic sprinter Lucia Moris runs during a training session at an athletic field in Maebashi, north of Tokyo, Japan, 03 September 2020 (issued 04 September 2020). EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
South Sudan's Olympic sprinter Lucia Moris practices at the starting-block during a training session at an athletic field in Maebashi, north of Tokyo, Japan, 03 September 2020 (issued 04 September 2020). South Sudan's Olympic team have been training since November 2019 in Maebashi for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as part of a project to promote peace through sports. Despite the postponement of the Games until 2021, the five members of the team, formed by four athletes and a coach, decided to remain in Japan to take advantage of the sports facilities offered by the city that are not available in their home country to strengthen their performance. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
South Sudan's Olympic sprinter Lucia Moris runs during a training session at an athletic field in Maebashi, north of Tokyo, Japan, 03 September 2020 (issued 04 September 2020). EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
South Sudan's Olympic 1500 metres runner Abraham Guem jumps during a training session at an athletic field in Maebashi, north of Tokyo, Japan, 03 September 2020 (issued 04 September 2020). EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
