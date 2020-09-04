South Sudan's Olympic sprinter Lucia Moris practices at the starting-block during a training session at an athletic field in Maebashi, north of Tokyo, Japan, 03 September 2020 (issued 04 September 2020). South Sudan's Olympic team have been training since November 2019 in Maebashi for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as part of a project to promote peace through sports. Despite the postponement of the Games until 2021, the five members of the team, formed by four athletes and a coach, decided to remain in Japan to take advantage of the sports facilities offered by the city that are not available in their home country to strengthen their performance. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON