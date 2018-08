Photo of the exdirector of CONMEBOL, the Paraguayan Juan Ángel Napout, heading to his trial on November 8 2017, ina court room in Brooklyn, Nueva York (EE.UU.). EPA-EFE FILE/Kena Betancur

Attorneys for Paraguayan Juan Angel Napout, who is jailed in the United States following his conviction in the FIFA corruption scandal, have asked a federal judge to reduce his sentence, citing the work done by the former South American Soccer Federation (Conmebol) president in prison.

Napout, according to a report prepared by prison authorities, is "a hard worker, responsible and works well with others," proving to be "responsible" and willing to cooperate.