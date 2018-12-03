Southampton's manager Mark Hughes during the English premier league soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Nigel Roddis

Mark Hughes has been sacked as the manager of Southampton FC, the club announced on Monday.

The Saints have won just once this season and are 18th in the English Premier League with nine points from 14 games.