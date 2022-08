Southampton's Adam Armstrong (L) battles Chelsea's Christian Pulisic during the Premier League match in Southampton, England, on 30 August 2022. EFE/EPA/VINCE MIGNOTT EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Southampton's Romeo Lavia scores against Chelsea during the Premier League match in Southampton, England, on 30 August 2022.

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling (No. 17) scores against Southampton during the Premier League match in Southampton, England, on 30 August 2022.

Chelsea are off to their worst start to the Premier League season since 2015 after falling Tuesday to Southampton, while promoted Fulham prevailed over Brighton & Hove Albion to improve to 8 points from five matches.

Everton remain without a win, but can take some encouragement from earning a point against Leeds United at Elland Road. Crystal Palace and Brentford shared the points from a London derby at Selhurst Park.