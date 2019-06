Dancers perform onstage during the opening ceremony of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, 23 June 2019. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha speaks during a press conference of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, 23 June 2019. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Southeast Asian countries intend to present themselves to jointly organize the 2034 soccer world cup, the prime minister of Thailand said on Sunday.

Prayuth Chan-ocha made the announcement at the conclusion of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.