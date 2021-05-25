England national team coach Gareth Southgate on Tuesday announced a preliminary 33-man squad for Euro 2020, which includes the likes of Premier League stars Harry Kane, Mason Mount and Phil Foden.
England manager Gareth Southgate watches the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United in Birmingham, Britain, 09 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Michael Steele / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
