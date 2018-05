Spain's national soccer team head coach, Julen Lopetegui (L), holds a press conference to announce Spain's squad for the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018, in Madrid, Spain, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Spain added defender Nacho Monreal on Monday to the national team's 23-player list for the upcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia, while Alvaro Morata and Victor "Vitolo" Machin were not included.

Spain's first match is to be against Portugal on June 15 in Group B, which also includes Morocco and Iran.