Spain national team players goalkeeper Pepe Reina (L), Thiago Alcantara (2-L), Nacho Monreal (C-rear), Rodrigo (C), Isco (2-R) and Iago Aspas (R) take part in a training session of their team in Krasnodar, Russia, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Spain national team players (from left) Marco Asensio, Cesar Azpilicueta, Lucas Vazquez, Nacho Fernandez and Rodrigo take part in a training session of their team in Krasnodar, Russia, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Spain national team players Francisco Alarcon 'Isco' (L), Jorge Resurreccion Merodio 'Koke' (C) and Cesar Azpilicueta (R) take part in a training session of their team in Krasnodar, Russia, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

The Spanish national soccer team returned to some light training on Sunday at its 2018 FIFA World Cup base in the Russian city of Krasnador, after a narrow 1-0 victory over Tunisia in an international friendly the previous evening.

With head coach Julen Lopetegui already thinking ahead to Spain's opening Group B game against Portugal in Sochi on June 15, the majority of the players who took part in Saturday's match were afforded a gentle session to allow for recuperation.