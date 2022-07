Spain's Aitana Bonmati (L) battles Evelina Summanen of Finland during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 match in Milton Keynes, England, on 8 July 2022. EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON

Finland goalkepeer Tinja-Riikka Korpela in action against Spain during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 match in Milton Keynes, England, on 8 July 2022. EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON

Spain's Mariola Caldentey celebrates with teammates after converting a penalty against Finland during the Women's Euro 2022 match in Milton Keynes, England, on 8 July 2022. EFE/Miguel Toña

Spain's Irene Paredes (L) in action against Finland during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 match in Milton Keynes, England, on 8 July 2022. EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON

Spain came from behind Friday to hammer Finland 4-1 in the opening match for both teams in Women's Euro 2022.

La Roja, one of the pre-tournament favorites, conceded in the first minute, but went on to enjoy 78 percent possession and outshoot the Finns 32-4 in front of nearly 17,000 people at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, northwest of London.