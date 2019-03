Spain's Juan Bernat (R) and John Mintoff of Malta vie for the ball during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Valletta on Tuesday, March 26. EFE-EPA/Domenic Aquilina

Spain's Saul Ñiguez (R) tries to stave off a challenge from Jonathan Caruana of Malta during a Euro 2020 qualifying match in Valletta on Tuesday, March 26. EFE-EPA/Domenic Aquilina

Spain's Alvaro Morata (No. 7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Malta during a Euro 2020 qualifying match in Valletta on Tuesday, March 26. EFE-EPA/Domenic Aquilina

Spain's Alvaro Morata broke a 15-month international scoring drought here Tuesday with two goals to power La Roja over Malta 2-0 in Round 2 of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The victory leaves Spain alone atop Group F with six points from two matches, followed by Sweden with four; Romania and Malta - each with three points; Norway with one; and the Faroe Islands, who have lost both of their games.