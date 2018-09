Spain's Laura Nicholls (R) and Senegal's Ndeye Dieng (L) in action during the basketball match between Spain and Senegal at the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristobal Garcia

Spain's Alba Torrens (L) and Senegal's Aicha Sidibe (R) in action during the basketball match between Spain and Senegal at the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL GARCIA

Spain's Astou Ndour (L) and Senegal's Maimouna Diarra (R) in action during the basketball match between Spain and Senegal at the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL GARCIA

Spain's Queralt Casas (L) and Senegal's Mame Diodio Diouf (R) in action during the basketball match between Spain and Senegal at the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL GARCIA

The Spanish women's basketball team beat Senegal 63-48 Wednesday and moved to the quarterfinals of the 2018 Women's Basketball World Cup in Tenerife to face Canada.

Spain was struggling with Senegal's otstanding three-point shots in the first twenty minutes of the match (34-34). Then, thanks to its defense tactics, the Spanish squad ended the match comfortably with a victory over Senegal.