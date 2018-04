German Davis Cup team trains in the Valencia Bullring to prepare for the upcoming Davis Cup World Group quarterfinals against Spain in Valencia, eastern Spain, on April 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

Spanish Davis Cup team's captain Sergi Bruguera (R) looks at his player Roberto Bautista during a team's training session in the Valencia bullring to prepare for the upcoming Davis Cup World Group quarterfinals against Germany in Valencia, eastern Spain, on April 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

Spain begins preparation for Davis Cup match against Germany

The Spanish national tennis team began training on Monday in Valencia in preparation for the Davis Cup quarterfinals against Germany.

Spain is to host Germany from Apr. 6-8 at the iconic Plaza de Toros de Valencia.