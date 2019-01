David Ferrer of Spain during the men's singles match between Spain and France on day 7 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Garbine Muguruza (L) of Spain receives medical attention during the women's singles match between Spain and France on day seven of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

David Ferrer of Spain celebrates his win during the men's singles match between Spain and France on day 7 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Spain on Friday earned its first Group A win at the 2019 Hopman Cup as it prevailed 2-1 over France to wrap up its participation in the tournament in the third spot.

The tie, however, brought bad news for Spain, as Garbiñe Muguruza was forced to pull out of the mixed doubles rubber due to a left thigh injury.