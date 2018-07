Spain's Maria Llompart (C) celebrates after scoring a goal against Germany in the final of the 2018 UEFA Women's U-19 Championship on Monday, July 30, in Biel, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/Peter Klaunzer

Spain's Rosa Marquez Baena (C) threads her way through the German defense in the final of the 2018 UEFA Women's U-19 Championship on Monday, July 30, in Biel, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/Peter Klaunzer

Spain celebrate their victory over Germany in the final of the UEFA Women's U-19 Championship on Monday, July 30, in Biel, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/Alessandro Della Valle

Maria Llompart converted a free kick to give Spain a 1-0 victory over Germany here Monday in the final of the 2018 UEFA European Women's U-19 Championship.

The win made reigning champions Spain the only team other Germany to successfully defend the title, as well as the first country to hoist the Women's U-17 and U-19 trophies in the same year.