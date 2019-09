Juancho Hernangomez of Spain celebrates with the World Cup trophy following their win against Argentina in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 final match in Beijing, China, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Spain's Marc Gasol center tumbles as teammate Rudy Fernandez at left and Argentina's Luis Scola, center in white react during the final of the FIBA Basketball World Cup held at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/NG HAN GUAN / POOL

Sergio Llull (C) of Spain in action during FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 final match between Argentina and Spain in Beijing, China, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Spain's coach Sergio Scariolo celebrates with the World Cup trophy following their win against Argentina in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 final match in Beijing, China, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Players of Spain celebrate with the World Cup trophy following their win against Argentina in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 final match in Beijing, China, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Players of Spain celebrate with the World Cup trophy following their win against Argentina in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 final match in Beijing, China, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Players of Spain celebrate with the World Cup trophy following their win against Argentina in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 final match in Beijing, China, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Players of Spain celebrate with the World Cup trophy following their win against Argentina in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 final match in Beijing, China, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Marc Gasol of Spain celebrates with the World Cup trophy following their win against Argentina in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 final match in Beijing, China, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Spain basketball men's national team won Sunday its second FIBA World Cup crown after overcoming Argentina 95-75 in the final held at the packed 18,000-seat Beijing's Wukesong Arena.

Spain relied on aggressive attacking play throughout the course of the game to end the 2019 final with a 20-point victory against its Argentine rival, a side that was neutralized over much of the contest.