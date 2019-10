Spain goalkeeper David De Gea leaps to make a save against Sweden during a Euro 2020 Group F qualification match at Friends Arena in Stockholm on Tuesday, Oct. 15. EFE/EPA/Jessica Gow/TT SWEDEN OUT

Spain's Rodrigo (C) celebrates scoring a goal against Sweden during a UEFA Euro 2020 Group F qualifying match at Friends Arena in Stockholm on Tuesday, Oct. 15. EFE/EPA/Jessica Gow/TT SWEDEN OUT

Sweden's Marcus Berg (2-L) scores a goal against Spain during a UEFA Euro 2020 Group F qualifying match at Friends Arena in Stockholm on Tuesday, Oct. 15. EFE/EPA/Anders Wiklund/TT SWEDEN OUT

Rodrigo Moreno's goal in stoppage time gave Spain a 1-1 draw with Sweden here Tuesday to assure La Roja of a berth in the 2020 European Championship.

The Spaniards lead Group F with 20 points from eight matches, while Sweden are second on 15 points. Romania sit third with 14 points, followed by Norway with 11.