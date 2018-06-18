Spain coach Fernando Hierro confirmed on Monday that David De Gea would continue as goalkeeper in their second 2018 FIFA World Cup match against Iran, despite failing to stop Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring a hat trick in their opening match of the tournament.

Spain tied 3-3 with Portugal on Friday in their first international match under newly-minted head coach Hierro, who took the job just two days before the World Cup after Julen Lopetegui was sacked for announcing he would lead Real Madrid next season.