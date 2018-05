Spanish national soccer team head coach Julen Lopetegui (L) listens to Luis Rubiales (R), new president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), during a press conference after extending his contract in Las Rozas, Madrid, Spain, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Spain's national team coach Julen Lopetegui on Tuesday extended his contract for another two years, until the UEFA Euro 2020 competition.

Lopetegui, 51, signed the contract at the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) headquarters in Las Rozas, Madrid alongside the governing body's new president Luis Rubiales.