Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), reacts during a press conference to announce the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui as Spanish national soccer team head coach in Krasnodar, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

The coach of Spain's national soccer team, Julen Lopetegui, has been fired two days before the squad's first match in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, after it was announced that he would be training European powerhouse Real Madrid next season, the president of the Spanish football association said Wednesday.

Spain's sporting director Fernando Hierro was named to replace Lopetegui - who had been at the helm of the Spanish squad since 2016 and remained unbeaten in 20 games - after his signing for Real Madrid was made public on the club's website Tuesday.