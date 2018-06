Spain's head coach, Fernando Hierro (2R), leads a training session at Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, on June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Spain head coach Fernando Hierro during a press conference at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, on June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Spain coach Fernando Hierro on Tuesday said Iran has strong team on both ends of the field capable of causing problems for La Roja, on the eve of their 2018 FIFA World Cup clash in Russia.

After Spain's 3-3 draw against Portugal on Friday in the Group B opening round, Hierro is looking for a strong win on Wednesday against Iran, who beat Morocco 1-0 earlier Friday.