Spain head coach Fernando Hierro (C) reacts after the penalty shootout in the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match between Spain and Russia in Moscow, Russia, on July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Spain coach Fernando Hierro said here Sunday in the wake of La Roja's elimination from the 2018 World Cup by Russia that his future with the squad is up to the Spanish soccer federation.

"It is, and has been, a pleasure to coach them," he said of his weeks-long tenure with the Spanish national team.