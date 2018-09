Spain's head coach, Luis Enrique, takes part in a press conference on Sept. 7, 2018, before his squad's international friendly soccer match against England at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Spanish national team head coach Luis Enrique takes part in a press conference on Sept. 7, 2018, before his squad's international friendly soccer match against England at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Head coach Luis Enrique said here Friday prior to the Spanish national soccer team's opening UEFA Nations League game against England this weekend that David de Gea's status as the No. 1 goalkeeper remains firmly intact.

Although rumors have swirled about a possible shake-up following De Gea's performance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Luis Enrique said he had no doubts about the Manchester United net minder nor about his starting line-up for Saturday's contest at Wembley Stadium in London.