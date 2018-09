Spain head coach Luis Enrique Martinez said on Wednesday that he is not looking to radically change the national team's playing style, while at the same time evolving in order to fight for a higher spot in the FIFA ranking, during an interview with UEFA.

Enrique took the reins in July after La Roja was knocked out of the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and led Spain to win its first two matches in the UEFA Nations League against England 2-1 and Croatia 6-0.