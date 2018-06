Spanish national team head coach Fernando Hierro (C) attends a training session at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TERKENAREH

Spain head coach Fernando Hierro on Saturday said he felt optimistic ahead of La Roja's knockout-round match against hosts Russia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Heading into Sunday's clash, Spain has only earned two draws and a single victory in Group B, but did manage to win their group ahead of Portugal.