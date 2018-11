FC Barcelona’s Jordi Alba (L) celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead for the Catalan club during the UEFA Champions League Group B soccer match between FC Barcelona and Inter Milan at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Alberto Estevez

Spanish national soccer coach Luis Enrique Thursday said that he would like to look like Barcelona defender Jordi Alba, jokingly adding, however, that he preferred his own height.

Luis Enrique (1.8 meter, 5 foot 9 inches) included Alba (1.7 meter, 5 feet 5 inches) in the Spanish squad for the first time as La Roja manager and plan on playing the Barcelona player in the upcoming UEFA Nations League clash against Croatia on Nov. 15.