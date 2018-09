Spain's head Coach Luis Enrique reacts during a UEFA Nations League, league A, group 4, soccer match between Spain and Croatia at the Martinez Valero stadium, in Elche, Spain, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Morell

Spain coach Luis Enrique is to announce the international team's squad on Oct. 4, according to the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF).

La Roja is set to be hosted by Wales in a friendly match in Cardiff on Oct. 11, and then take on England in the UEFA Nations League in Seville four days later.