Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Italian Cup soccer match between Bologna FC vs Juventus at the Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

A Spanish regional court on Monday denied ex-Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's request to use the facility's garage entrance while attending a sentencing for tax fraud in order to avoid the press.

The Madrid regional court is on Tuesday set to deliver its verdict on the case after the player, who was currently plying his trade with Serie A side Juventus, reached a plea deal with the prosecution in which he admitted to having committed four tax crimes between 2011-14 and is therefore set to receive a reduced two-year prison sentence and a fine of 18.8 million euros ($21.44 million).