Kresimir Kozina of Croatia in action against Hasan Al Samahiji (L) and Mohamed Habib of Bahrain during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship match between Croatia and Bahrain in Munich, Germany, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Abdulla Yaseen of Bahrain (R) in action against Damir Bicanic of Croatia during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship match between Croatia and Bahrain in Munich, Germany, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Hungary's Richard Bodo (L) in action against Egypt's Ibrahim Elmasry (R) during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship match between Hungary and Egypt in Copenhagen, Denmark, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Aitor Arino of Spain celebrates during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship match between Macedonia and Spain in Munich, Germany, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Filip Kuzmanovski of Macedonia in action against Viran Morros (L) of Spain and Eduardo Gurbindo of Spain during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship match between Macedonia and Spain in Munich, Germany, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Sweden's Lukas Nilsson (L) in action against Qatar's Ameen Zakkar (R) during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship match between Qatar and Sweden in Copenhagen, Denmark, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Sweden's Lukas Nilsson (L) in action against Qatar's Ameen Zakkar (R) during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship match between Qatar and Sweden in Copenhagen, Denmark, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

The teams from Spain, Croatia and Sweden on Wednesday sealed their tickets for the second round of the men's handball World Championship, held in Germany and Denmark, after each adding another victory in the tournament, on a day when Argentina kept their chances of qualification alive by beating Angola 26-33.

The South American side, led by Spain's Manolo Cadenas, had a 5-1 scoring spurt in the final five minutes of the first half, allowing the them to reach the break with a five-goal lead (12-17).