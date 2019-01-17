The teams from Spain, Croatia and Sweden on Wednesday sealed their tickets for the second round of the men's handball World Championship, held in Germany and Denmark, after each adding another victory in the tournament, on a day when Argentina kept their chances of qualification alive by beating Angola 26-33.
The South American side, led by Spain's Manolo Cadenas, had a 5-1 scoring spurt in the final five minutes of the first half, allowing the them to reach the break with a five-goal lead (12-17).