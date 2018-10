Spain’s Marcos Alonso during the pre-International Friendly training session of the Spain squad at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Britain, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ASHLEY CROWDEN

Chelsea announced Wednesday it had extended Spain defender Marcos Alonso's contract with the English club until 2023.

The 27-year-old joined the Blues in Aug. 2016, and helped win the Premier League title in the 2016/2017 season as well as the FA Cup last season.