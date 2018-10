Spanish defender Marc Bartra addresses speaks to the media during a press conference after the team's training session at Las Rozas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

Spain defender Marc Bartra on Saturday stressed the positive values brought by the national team's new head coach, Luis Enrique, during his strong debut campaign, saying it has the potential to pay off in the future.

La Roja has won all three matches since Enrique took the helm over the summer, prevailing 2-1 over England and 6-0 against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League, followed by a 4-1 friendly win against Wales on Thursday.