Spanish national soccer team players Gerard Pique (L) and Andres Iniesta (R) perform during their team's training session in Krasnodar, Russia, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Spain center-back Gerard Piqué was forced to leave a training session early on Monday after hurting his left knee just four days before the team's opening Group B match against Portugal.

The Barcelona stalwart appeared to pull up on his knee at the Krasnador soccer city, Spain's headquarters for the Russia World Cup.