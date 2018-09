Spain's Marco Asensio (No. 20 in red) celebrates after a goal against Croatia during a UEFA Nations League match on Tuesday, Sept. 11, in Elche, Spain. EFE-EPA/Manuel Ramon

Spain's Rodrigo scores a goal against Croatia during a UEFA Nations League match on Tuesday, Sept. 11, in Elche, Spain. EFE-EPA/Morell

Spain's Saul Ñiguez (in red) scores against Croatia during a UEFA Nations League match on Tuesday, Sept. 11, in Elche, Spain. EFE-EPA/Manuel Ramon.

The Spanish national soccer team made a statement here Tuesday with a 6-0 rout of 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

With victories in their first two matches, La Roja seem assured of advancing to the next stage in the inaugural Nations League, while Croatia will face questions after suffering the worst defeat in their history.