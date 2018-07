Spain's Roger Tahull (R) scores against Italy's Pietro Figlioli (L) and Marco del Lungo during their team's European Waterpolo Championships semifinal match in Barcelona, Spain, on July 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Serbia's Nikola Jaksic (C) in action against Croatia's Javier Garcia (L) and Marko Bijac (R) during their teams' European Waterpolo Championships semifinal in Barcelona, Spain, on July 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Spain's Daniel Lopez (C) celebrates the team's victory over Italy with teammate Sergio Cabanas after the European Waterpolo Championships semifinal match in Barcelona, Spain, on July 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Spain's waterpolo squad narrowly defeated Italy 8-7 in their semifinal match here on Thursday and will now go up against Serbia this weekend for the European gold.

The team headed by David Martin had to work for their win right from the start at the Bernat Picornell water sports venue in a nailbiter all the way through, given that Italy was ahead through much of the fourth quarter.