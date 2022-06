Switzerland's Noah Okafor celebrates after scoring against the Czech Republic during the UEFA Nations League match in Prague on 2 June 2022. EFE/EPA/LUKAS KABON

Czech Republic forward Jan Kuchta (R) celebrates after scoring against Switzerland during UEFA Nations League match in Prague on 2 June 2022. EFE/EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo battles Pau Torres of Spain during the Nations League match in Seville, Spain, on 2 June 2022. EFE

Portugal's Ricardo Horta celebrates after scoring against Spain during the Nations League match in Seville, Spain, on 2 June 2022. EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Spain forward Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring against Portugal during their Nations League match in Seville, Spain, on 2 June 2022. EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Spain conceded a late equalizer Thursday and had to share the points with Portugal in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League opener for both teams.

The result in Seville leaves the two Iberian sides tied for second in Group 2 of League A, the elite tier of the competition, behind the Czech Republic, who were 2-1 winners Thursday over Switzerland.