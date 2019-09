Spain's Sergio Ramos converts a penalty against Romania during a Euro 2020 qualifying match at National Arena in Bucharest on Thursday, Sept. 5. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Romanian goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu prepares to hurl the ball forward during a Euro 2020 qualifying match with Spain at National Arena in Bucharest on Thursday, Sept. 5. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Spain's Paco Alcacer (No. 9) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Romania during a Euro 2020 qualifying match at National Arena stadium in Bucharest on Thursday, Sept. 5. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Spain were sharp here Thursday in a 2-1 victory over a tenacious Romanian side in a Euro 2020 qualifying match that saw La Roja goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga forced to come up big twice in the final 10 minutes to nail down the 3 points.

Spain's first triumph on Romanian soil in seven matches added luster to Robert Moreno's debut as permanent coach of the national side.