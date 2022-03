Spanish forward Alvaro Morata (left) reacts during a friendly against Iceland at Riazor Stadium in A Coruña, Spain, on 29 March 2022. Spain won 5-0. EFE/Lavandeira

Raheem Sterling (left) falls to the grass during a friendly at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, against Ivory Coast on 29 March 2022. England won 3-0. EFE/EPA/VINCENT MIGNOTT

Spanish forward Alvaro Morata (second from right) battles for the ball with Iceland's Daniel Gretarsson (second from left) and Brynjar Bjarnason (right) at Riazor Stadium in A Coruña, Spain, on 29 March 2022. Spain won 5-0. EFE/Lavandeira

Raheem Sterling (left) reacts after assisting on a goal by Ollie Watkins in a friendly against Ivory Coast at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, on 29 March 2022. England won 3-0. EFE/EPA/VINCENT MIGNOTT

Spanish forward Pablo Sarabia celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal in a 5-0 shellacking of Iceland at Riazor Stadium in A Coruña, Spain, on 29 March 2022. EFE/Cabalar.

Spain unleashed their offensive firepower in a 5-0 thrashing of Iceland here Tuesday, while England got a first-half goal and an assist from Raheem Sterling in a 3-0 rout of Ivory Coast at Wembley Stadium.

La Roja needed just over a half hour to get on the scoreboard before completely outclassing their rivals over the final 60 minutes.