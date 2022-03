The Netherlands' Nathan Ake (C-R in orange) scores against Denmark during an international friendly in Amsterdam on 26 March 2022. EFE/EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

Denmark's Christian Eriksen (R) celebrates after scoring against the Netherlands during an international friendly in Amsterdam on 26 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MAURICE VAN STEEN

Germany's Timo Werner (L) in action against Israel goalkeeper Ofir Marciano during an international friendly in Sinsheim, Germany, on 26 March 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Germany's Kai Havertz (No. 11) scores against Israel during an international friendly in Sinsheim, Germany, on 26 March 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Switzerland's Breel Embolo (in white) scores against England during an international friendly at Wembley Stadium in London on 26 March 2022. EFE/EPA/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

England's Harry Kane (L) in action against Switzerland's Remo Freuler during an international friendly at Wembley Stadium in London on 26 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Spain midfielder Gavi (L) battles Albania's Berat Djimsiti during a friendly match at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on 26 March 2022. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Spain's Dani Olmo (L) celebrates after scoring against Albania in a friendly match at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on 26 March 2022. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Spain and England prevailed Saturday in friendlies against Albania and Switzerland, respectively, but neither delivered the kind of dominant performance that might be expected from sides seen as favorites for the 2022 World Cup.

Germany, meanwhile, cruised 2-0 over Israel and the Netherlands came out on top in a 4-2 shootout with Denmark.