Spanish national soccer team's former head coach Vicente del Bosque poses next to a showcase displaying the pair of boots he worn during the eight years he coached Spain's national team (2008-2016), during the presentation of the Espacio Seleccion museum (lit: Spanish team Space') at Telefonica flagship Store in Madrid, Spain, on June 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Spanish national soccer team's former head coach Vicente del Bosque poses during the presentation of the Espacio Seleccion museum (lit: Spanish team Space') at Telefonica flagship Store in Madrid, Spain, on June 06, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ballesteros

Former Spain coach Vicente del Bosque gave his opinion Wednesday that the Spanish national team is not the only strong favorite to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup, set to kick off next week in Russia.

The ex-coach said the 2010 World Cup champion is among the favorites, but not the best, during an event for the UN refugee organization in Madrid.