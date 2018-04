General view of open to the public training session of Spanish Davis Cup tennis team in Valencia, Spain, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Manuel Bruque

Germany's Alexander Zverev (C) reacts during an open to the public training session of Germany's Davis Cup tennis team in Valencia, Spain, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Germany's Alexander Zverev returns a ball during an open to the public training session of Germany's Davis Cup tennis team in Valencia, Spain, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spain's Davis Cup Captain Sergi Bruguera (R) and Spain's Feliciano Lopez (L) during an open to the public training session of Spanish Davis Cup tennis team in Valencia, Spain, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spain's Feliciano Lopez (L) talks to Germany's head of men's tennis Boris Becker (R) during an open to the public training session of Spanish Davis Cup tennis team in Valencia, Spain, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spain's Feliciano Lopez returns a ball during an open to the public training session of Spanish Davis Cup tennis team in Valencia, Spain, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

The Spain and Germany Davis Cup teams trained Wednesday on the clay court inside Valencia's bullring, the iconic Plaza de Toros, which in two days is to host the international men's team tournament quarterfinals.

After two days at the bulling, the squads are to hold their final practices on Thursday at the Sporting Club de Tenis.