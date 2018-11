Cameroonian Michele Moumazim (R) vies for the ball with North Korean Kim Yun (L) during an Under 17 Women's World Cup match between North Korea and Cameroon, in Colonia, Uruguay, 21 November 2018. EPA-EFE/DANTE FERNANDEZ

German players celebrate after winning an Under 17 Women's World Cup match between Germany and the United States, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 21 November 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

US Michela Agresti (L) vies for the ball with German Shekiera Martinez (R) during an Under 17 Women's World Cup match between Germany and the United States, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 21 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Colombian Laura Orozco (L) vies for the ball with South Korean Royeong (R) during a Women's Under 17 World Cup match between South Korea and Colombia, at the Alberto Suppici stadium, in Colonia Del Sacramento, Uruguay, 21 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Dante Fernandez

Spain's Salma Paralluelo in action during an Under 17 Women's World Cup match between Canada and Spain, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 21 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Spain's Irene Lopez (L) vies for the ball with Canadian Ariel Young during an Under 17 Women's World Cup match between Canada and Spain, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 21 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Spain beat Canada 5-0 in Group D, while in Group C Germany beat the United States 4-0 and North Korea won over Cameroon 2-1 on Wednesday. These results allowed the three winning teams to advance to the quarterfinals of the U-17 Women's soccer World Cup in Uruguay.

The Spaniards went to half time with a three-goal lead thanks to shots by Salma Paralluelo in the 9th minute, Irene Lopez in the 22nd, and Claudia Pina in the 25th.