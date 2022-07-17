While Spain needed only a draw Saturday against Denmark to advance to the quarterfinals of Women's Euro 2022, Marta Cardona's goal in the 90th minute to break the 0-0 deadlock was greeted with relief by her teammates, the coaches and La Roja supporters at London's Brentford Community Stadium.
A win is a win, but Spain's underwhelming performance in the battle for second place in Group B raised questions about their chances in next Thursday's match with host nation England, who won Group A with 9 points from 9 and outscored their opponents 14-1.