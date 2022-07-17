Finland goalkeeper Katriina Talaslahti (No. 1) punches the ball away from Germany's Marina Hegering (No. 5) during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group B match in Milton Keynes, England, on 16 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Vince Mignott

Germany's Alexandra Popp (C) battles Finland's Essi Sainio (L) and Elli Pikkujamsa during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group B match in Milton Keynes, England, on 16 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Vince Mignott

Spain midfielder Mariona Caldentey (R) tries to elude Denmark defender Janni Thomsen during the Women's Euro 2022 Group B match at Brentford Community Stadium in London on 16 July 2022. EFE/Miguel Toña.

Denmark striker Pernille Harder (L) races Spain goalkeeper Sandra Paños for the ball during the Women's Euro 2022 Group B match at Brentford Community Stadium in London on 16 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Miguel Toña

Spain forward Marta Cardona celebrates after scoring against Denmark in the Women'e Euro 2022 Group B match at Brentford Community Stadium in London on 16 July 2022. EFE/Miguel Toña.

While Spain needed only a draw Saturday against Denmark to advance to the quarterfinals of Women's Euro 2022, Marta Cardona's goal in the 90th minute to break the 0-0 deadlock was greeted with relief by her teammates, the coaches and La Roja supporters at London's Brentford Community Stadium.

A win is a win, but Spain's underwhelming performance in the battle for second place in Group B raised questions about their chances in next Thursday's match with host nation England, who won Group A with 9 points from 9 and outscored their opponents 14-1.