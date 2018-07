Spain's head coach Fernando Hierro reacts prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Spain and Russia in Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2018 (re-issued on July 8, 2018). EPA-EFE file/PETER POWELL

Spain's interim head coach Fernando Hierro on Sunday announced his resignation as La Roja's sporting director in the wake of Spain's early exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in which they lost to hosts Russia in the last-16 round on a penalty shootout.

Hierro's role as interim coach fell on the sporting director's shoulders just days before Spain's first match of the 2018 World Cup against Portugal, after the firing of Julen Lopetegui for taking the job as Real Madrid's new coach.