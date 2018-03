(FILE) Guide Miguel Galindo Gerces (L) and Jon Santacana Maiztegui of Spain celebrate their silver medal win during a victory ceremony for the Men's Giant Slalom Visually Impaired competition at the Vancouver 2010 Paralympic Games, in Whistler, Canada, Mar. 16, 2010. EPA-EFE/BONNY MAKAREWICZ

(FILE) Spain's Jon Santacana Maiztegui and guide Miguel Galindo Garces in action during the Super G portion of the Men's Super Combined Visually Impaired competition at the Vancouver 2010 Paralympic Games, Mar. 20, 2010. EPA-EFE/BONNY MAKAREWICZ

The Spanish team taking part in the PyeongChang Paralympic Winter Games is made up of four athletes: two skiers, Jon Santacana and his guide Miguel Galindo; and snowboarders, Astrid Fina and Victor Gonzalez.

Jon Santacana and his guide, Miguel Galindo, belong to the Spanish Federation of Sports for the Blind and will take part in alpine skiing, which consists of five events: slalom, giant slalom, super-g, super combined and downhill.