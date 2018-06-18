Spain midfielder Isco Alarcón on Monday said the national team became all the more galvanized following the last-minute firing of former head coach Julen Loptegui after it was revealed he had negotiated a move to Real Madrid after the World Cup in Russia.

Isco spoke to the press in Krasnodar, Russia, three days after new head coach Fernando Hierro presided over his side's opening Group B game against Portugal, which ended 3-3 thanks to an impressive last-minute free-kick from Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco's habitual teammate at Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.